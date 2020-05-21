Guess Who This Lego Lady Turned Into!

5/21/2020 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this little lady in a lego ride was building a career as a smoking hot actress and riding around on the streets of Hollywood she was just another sweet little girl going for a spin in Spokane, Washington.

Although this pint-sized princess has done a lot of growing to become a 22-year-old star ... she still has been able to hold onto her light-brown locks and perfect complexion.

Now that this wheely cute kid has lego of her good-girl image she's landed roles on shows like "Euphoria," "Handmaid's Tale" and "Sharp Objects."

Can you guess who she is?

