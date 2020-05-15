Guess Who This Cake Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cake Kid Turned Into!
5/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cherub little child enjoying a celebratory smash cake was treating the world to her grade-A acting and stunning good looks, she was just another cute kid with a dessert growing up in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
This towhead tot never crossed over to the dark side of life after gaining fame ... and can still be spotted rocking her naturally blonde hair paired with her piercing emerald blue eyes.
Although she looks sweet wearing yellow in her adorable kid pics ... this big-screen actress is better known for having a 'Mean Girl' streak and wearing pink in Los Angeles.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.