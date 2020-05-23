Bear Attempts to Jack Mercedes As Car Owners Scream
Nature Gone Wild Our Benz Got Bear-Jacked!!!
5/23/2020 9:48 AM PT
An industrious bear is drawn to the finer things in life ... and if you don't believe it, watch the video of the majestic animal deftly finding a way into a fancy Mercedes.
The video is hysterical. It appears the people narrating were occupants of the car, until they went for a hike and noticed the very large brown bear rooting around for food.
@madlyexplore
The audacity... ever seen a bear try to steal a car? 😳 ##bear ##nature ##tiktok ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##viral ##trending ##gay ##ileftchickfilainthecar♬ original sound - madlyexplore
The bear then spots the Mercedes and beelines it for the whip. Check out how he/she opens the door. This isn't his/her first rodeo ... or bear-jacking.
Then the question ... how do you scare a bear away? Experts are divided, although the prevailing view is quietly stay clear.
These folks were anything but quiet, and guess what ... it worked!!!
Fear not, brown bear ... there's a Honda in your future.
