Kentucky Governor Hung in Effigy Over Coronavirus Restrictions

5/25/2020 7:45 AM PT
DISTURBING ACTS
It's really frightening ... a 2nd Amendment Kentucky rally the day before Memorial Day turned into an insane display of Governor Andy Beshear being hung in effigy.

It makes no sense, other than some gun-toting fanatics wanting to whip the crowd into a frenzy. Around 100 people swarmed the Governor's mansion to celebrate constitutional rights, as they packed heat.

It was billed as a Second Amendment rally ... "what it really means to be FREE."

Pastor Cliff Christman then launched on the Governor's coronavirus restrictions, grousing, "This has been one of the biggest shams in world history ... Grown men have been hiding in homes nearly wetting their pants over this invisible enemy that nobody sees. Where is it at?  Let it come out and face us."

Now back to the hanging ... how far are we from a Civil War when disagreements turn into symbolic lynchings? And, how far a distance is there between hanging in effigy and hanging for real? If the mindset is there, actions may not be far behind.

