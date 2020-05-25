Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Baby Capri Takes First Steps

Play video content

Get this kid on the court -- Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest took her first solo steps, and the video will make you cheer like it was one of her dad's dunks.

Capri Bryant, the 11-month-old phenom, took 4-5 giant baby steps Sunday ... stumbling into her mom's waiting arms, and got a roomful of applause for her achievement.

Vanessa was beaming over the milestone, saying ... "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

It was just February -- less than 2 weeks after Kobe and Gigi Bryant perished in the helicopter crash -- that we saw Capri standing on her own for the first time. Kid's making big strides!

Vanessa hyped up Capri right after her latest accomplishment, telling her, "I knew you were gonna do it!"