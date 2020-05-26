WWE Wants Ronda Rousey Back 'When She's Ready,' Says Triple H

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

There is NO bad blood between WWE and Ronda Rousey -- so says Triple H who says he'll welcome her back in a heartbeat ... "as soon as she's ready."

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever," Triple H tells TMZ Sports.

It seemed Ronda pulled the ripcord on her WWE career back in April saying she refused to dedicate her whole life for some "f*cking ungrateful" fans.

Ronda also complained about the grind of being a pro wrestler -- and then seemingly took some shots on Twitter at WWE stars, Alexa Bliss and Lana.

That's a wrap, right? Not so fast ...

We spoke with WWE exec Triple H who tells us he's definitely NOT closing the door on reconciliation with Ronda ... but understands she needs a break.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out," Triple H says.

"But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"

Triple H went on to RAVE about Ronda's skills and work ethic -- telling us she picked up pro wrestling faster than ANYONE he's ever seen ... including Kurt Angle.

Bottom line ...