Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Over 'SNL' Blackface Incident

Jamie Foxx wants everyone to leave Jimmy Fallon alone for wearing blackface 20 years ago, and says his buddy has NO reason to apologize.

Jamie came to the 'Tonight Show' host's defense with a series of comments on Jimmy's IG post where he did actually say he was sorry for his 'SNL' impression of Chris Rock.

Jamie said Jimmy "ain't got to apologize for s**t" and called him a great comedian who did an incredible impersonation.

But, what's interesting is ... Jamie says what Jimmy did is NOT blackface. As we reported ... Jimmy did a mea culpa Tuesday after the clip from the year 2000 resurfaced on social media with the hashtag, #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

Jimmy said, "I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this." He added, "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."