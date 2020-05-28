Tulane Football's Tyler Judson Arrested, Allegedly Punched Woman At Waffle House

Breaking News

Tyler Judson -- a Tulane Univ. football player -- was arrested Monday ... this after a woman reportedly accused him of punching her so hard in the face at a Louisiana Waffle House, she required a trip to the hospital.

The mother of the alleged victim told WWL-TV her daughter was at the popular restaurant in Zachary, LA in the early morning hours of Memorial Day ... when a fight with Judson broke out.

The mom claims her daughter didn't know Judson prior to the incident and didn't start it ... but says she was punched by the Green Wave safety anyway -- causing severe injuries.

The woman says her daughter suffered "multiple facial fractures" and will require surgery to fix the issues. She also says the 18-year-old's eyes were still swollen shut as of Wednesday.

This is what Denisha looked like after a trip to the ICU. She's at home now, but her eyes are still swollen shut. Her mom says she'll likely need surgery on a broken nose & fractures around her eye.



Mom says she and Tyler did not know each other. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/E0OhYnElTt — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) May 28, 2020 @devinbartolotta

Jail records show Judson was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree battery Monday. Records also show he bonded out shortly after.

Tulane Univ. said in a statement to media outlets it's suspending Judson immediately, saying, "Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest."

"He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time."

Judson -- a redshirt freshman -- appeared in four games for the Green Wave in 2019, logging three total tackles.