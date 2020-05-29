Guess Who This Splashin' Kid Turned Into!

5/29/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid with a drenched hairdo was making waves in the music industry with her pop song and smooth voice she was just another sweet, little lady with wet hair growing up in London, England.

This curly little kid traded in her blonde swirly hairstyle once she shot to stardom ... and now famously only rocks jet black hair with bob cuts and blunt bangs.

Although her name was super catchy as a kid (real name Jessica Ellen Cornish) she's chosen a much more abbreviated version of her beautiful birth name as a celebrity.

Can you guess who she is?

