Michael Jordan 'Angry' Over George Floyd Killing, Calls for Peaceful Protests

Michael Jordan says he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" over the killing of George Floyd -- and is calling for "peaceful" action to create systemic change.

"I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration," Jordan said in a statement Sunday ... "I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country."

"We have had enough."

MJ says he doesn't have the answers -- "but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. "

"We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on census brutality."

Jordan calls for people to "continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change."

"Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."