Guess Who This Biker Kid Turned Into!

Before this riding runt was dreaming within a dream of being on the big screen and an activist for human rights, she was just another snapback sweetie growing up in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This biker kid is best known for her role as a quick-witted pregnant teen named after a city in Alaska, acting alongside a star-studded cast including Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner. Her future didn't seem bleak after being nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the part.