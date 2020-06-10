Guess Who This Cute Baby Turned Into!

6/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this bouncing little baby was jumping from television show to television show and ultimately finding her calling as a powerful TV host, she was just another super-cute baby girl growing up in Chicago, Illinois.

While she was just a newborn who had barely opened her eyes in this baby pic ... she gained a clearer view of the world as an actress and Hollywood star.

If you're still having a hard time getting a read on who this adorable infant is, you could always crack open her book, "Permission Slips: Every Woman's Guide to Giving Herself a Break," to get a sneak peek on who's behind the baby photo.

Can you guess who she is?

