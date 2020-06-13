SpongeBob SquarePants Revealed as Gay by Nickelodeon for Pride Month

SpongeBob SquarePants' sexuality has entered the chat -- and lo and behold, the Bikini Bottom dweller is, as many suspected for years, gay.

Nickelodeon officially made the reveal Saturday in a tweet shouting out Pride month (June), and attaching photos of three of their canon characters as a clear indicator that they're all part of the LGBTQ+ community ... but without actually saying it outright.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020 @Nickelodeon

The studio writes, "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈.⁣" All of the characters -- which include Sponge, Schwoz Schwartz from 'Henry Danger,' and Korra from the 'Avatar' spin-off show 'Legend of Korra' -- are featured in a rainbow color background, further signaling they are, in fact, part of the community

Fans have known for a while Korra was gay/bisexual -- as it was revealed in the show itself and actually written into the script. Again, not so much with words ... but just action.

As for Schwoz, the actor who plays him -- Michael D. Cohen -- is a transgender man in real life ... something that wasn't revealed until recently. He transitioned decades ago. Now, when it comes to the Krusty Krab fry cook ... well, let's just say folks had their suspicions for a long time now. If you know, you know ... we won't break it down for boomers.

Spongebob gay? I mean he literally had a baby with Patrick pic.twitter.com/RMLVUomVsL — Cowboy Bebop (@hoe_vid_19) June 13, 2020 @hoe_vid_19