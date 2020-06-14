Kendra Wilkinson -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
6/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
Kendra Wilkinson's good looks are platinum level!
Here is a 20-year-old version of the Playboy hottie and "The Girls Next Door" star showing off her icy blonde locks at a Playboy Magazine event in Los Angeles back in 2005 (left). This was just one year following Wilkinson meeting Hugh Hefner and moved into the Playboy Mansion.
And, 15 years later ... The reality show star and mother of two -- who celebrated her 35th birthday last week -- was last spotted showing off her natural beauty at an event in Beverly Hills earlier this year (right).
Kendra's on top!
The question is ...
