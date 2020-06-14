NY Cop Purposefully Bumps Into Protester, Triggers Violent Arrest

Play video content @mike_mo516/Instagram

A cop in Long Island appears to have purposefully blocked the path of a protester who was following him ... just so his buddies could pounce on the guy and arrest him.

The wild scene played out in East Meadow Saturday, where a bunch of protesters were being followed/escorted by a local police ... at least some of whom were Nassau County officers, per reports. At one point, one the protesters starts tagging alongside one of the cops up ahead, keeping in step with him momentarily ... and then attempting to pass him from behind.

The policeman notices this and abruptly stops in his tracks, so that the guy runs into him and makes slight, incidental contact. What happens next is insane ... a full blown take down.

It's crazy, 'cause you can see the officer almost signal to the others that he was touched ... and the rest of them swarm in and rough the dude up as they detain him. You can see at least one officer has his knee on the guy too as his fellow protesters shriek in terror.

Some eyewitnesses say the officers had their knee on this man's neck -- although it's hard to say for certain from the angle of this video.

Please report this and send visuals to my office:

https://t.co/HyBuaIsyDT — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 13, 2020 @NewYorkStateAG

Now, Nassau County police officials have responded to this incident ... and they say the disorderly conduct arrest of this man and two others was necessary. They go on to say that this protester specifically was "moving across lanes of traffic," which is what spurred the arrest.