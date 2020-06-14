Sexy Stars In Suds -- Happy Bath Day!

We're strippin' down and getting ready to celebrate bath day ... and what better way to join in on the sexy celebration for yourself than to take a look at all the stars that have been posting their fun in the tub!

From celebs such as Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, to Evan Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and The Fat Jewish ... there are plenty of stars that have been taking a dip and sharing their pics!

Check out all the hot shots by diving into our gallery of sexy stars in suds and see all the celebs getting their scrub-a-dub-dub on!