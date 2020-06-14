Green Turtles Migrate in Huge Numbers to Great Barrier Reef

We're Hatchin' a Plan for More of Us!!!

Play video content Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation

This is pretty spectacular ... a video capturing tens of thousands of green turtles that are making their way to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia -- cause it's nesting season!!!

Australian scientists shot the vid, showing what they say are approximately 64,000 turtles migrating to the Reef, and the drone footage shows just how many of them are present.

The Queensland Government's Dept. of Environment and Science had been monitoring the turtles, but the numbers they had predicted for the turtle army were off by 50% -- meaning there were twice as many than scientists had originally thought.