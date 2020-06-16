NFL's Bacarri Rambo Arrested For Alleged Rape ... In Georgia

Breaking News

Bacarri Rambo -- an ex-NFL safety who was an All-American in college -- was arrested this week ... after he was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Georgia.

Jail records show 29-year-old Rambo -- a sixth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 -- was booked into Clarke County Jail in Athens at 10:02 PM on Monday night.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear ... we're working on it -- but cops say they launched a probe into rape allegations on June 13.

Officers say a 21-year-old female Univ. of Georgia student claimed she was raped at a downtown Athens residence. Cops add they obtained a warrant for Rambo's arrest shortly after.

Jail records show Rambo is currently still in custody after being booked on a felony rape charge ... and is being held on no bond.

Rambo was a superstar for the Georgia Bulldogs after arriving on campus in 2009 ... he was named an All-American in 2011 and still holds a share of the school record for most career interceptions with 16.