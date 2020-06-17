Chris D'Elia Denies Pursuing Underage Girls After Allegations Surface

Exclusive

Chris D'Elia is breaking his silence after multiple anonymous online claims from women accusing the comedian of getting flirty with women who were allegedly underage at the time.

The comedian tells TMZ ... "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." Chris goes on to say, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

He finishes by saying, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020 @girlpowertbh

Chris started trending on Twitter Tuesday night after a woman named Simone Rossi started a thread showing alleged texts/emails between her and Chris from a few years ago, when she says she was only 16.

Several other anonymous allegations followed Rossi's post from women alleging Chris had solicited photos and/or sex from them. While most claim they were just younger than D'Elia ... some, like Rossi, claim they were underage.