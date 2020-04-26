Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings Raise $100K for Comics

Exclusive

Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings and Chris D'Elia used their star power and brilliant humor to help out struggling comics hit hard by the pandemic.

The comedians teamed with the world-famous Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. to raise $100k for their less fortunate comrades in stand-up by creating 3 episodes of a live, on-camera podcast.

Dave was a special, unannounced guest on the final episode, which ended up being a virtual reunion for "Chappelle's Show." The comic legend brought it back to his old Comedy Central days, telling jokes alongside Neal Brennan, Burr and Donnell Rawlings -- and it was a huge hit.

Social distancing was in effect ... everyone joined in from home for some virtual comedy.

Whitney hosted the benefit's first episode, along with D'Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino, and Tim Dillon. Tom Segura hosted the second episode with Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von ... but the big draw was Dave getting the band back together.

If you missed the live broadcasts Tuesday night, don't worry, the episodes are on YouTube and will also be available Monday on demand through The Comedy Store Channel on Roku, Apple TV and Xbox.