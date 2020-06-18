Ryan Tannehill Backs Demand To Remove Texas A&M's Confederate Gen. Statue

6/18/2020 2:06 PM PT
Breaking News
Getty

NFL QB Ryan Tannehill is joining the movement to take down a controversial statue honoring a former Texas A&M president on campus ... saying the school cannot overlook his history of slavery and racism.

A campaign is underway to remove the monument of Confederate general Lawrence Sullivan Ross -- AKA "Sully" -- from the heart of campus ... citing his history of mistreating black and indigenous people.

A&M star quarterback Kellen Mond released a statement on the matter ... saying Sully's positive impact on the school cannot outweigh his actions against minorities.

"The values of Texas A&M University do not align with RACISM, VIOLENCE, SLAVERY and SEGREGATION, but Jimbo Fisher’s most prominent saying will always stick with me: '"Your ACTIONS speak so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying."'

"The Lawrence Sullivan Ross Statue NEEDS to be removed. Texas A&M University, I NEED to see ACTION," Mond added.

Tannehill -- who starred at A&M from 2008-11 -- is backing his alma mater's QB ... saying, "I’m with @thekellenmond. We can’t continue to ignore the evil perpetrated by Sullivan Ross."

"#SullyGottaGo @TAMU @AggieFootball"

There's a petition to remove the Sully statue from campus ... and it already has nearly 25k signatures.

Other huge names have used their voices to bring change to college campuses -- including DeAndre Hopkins, who helped Clemson remove a slave owner's name from the Honors College.

Story developing ...

