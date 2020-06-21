Celebrity Dads With Mini-Mes -- Happy Father's Day!

6/21/2020 5:44 AM PT
If dad's rockin' it, it must be cool ... At least that's how these adorable celebrity mini-mes seem to feel!

These cute kids have been posted proudly twinning with their famous fathers and we're sharing all the sweet snaps with you, in celebration of today!

From stars such as Andy Cohen and John Legend to Ryan Lochte and Trey Songz, there are plenty of pics of these dynamic duos to go around!

Take a look at all the other celeb kids having matching moments with their dads by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity dads with mini-mes!

Happy Father's Day!

