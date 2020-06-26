White Actor Who Voiced Black 'Family Guy' Character Steps Down
6/26/2020 4:35 PM PT
Mike Henry, the white actor who has voiced Cleveland on "Family Guy" for 20 years is stepping down from the role ... saying the black character should be voiced by a person of color.
Henry made the announcement Friday, saying, "It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role."
Henry has been with "Family Guy" since 1999. Henry voiced Cleveland and his son, Rallo, on the spin-off "The Cleveland Show" for four seasons from 2009-2013.
Henry isn't the first white actor to step down from voicing a character of color. Earlier this week, Jenny Slate announced she would no longer play Missy, a biracial character, on the Netflix show, "Big Mouth." Kristen Bell, who was to play a biracial character in the upcoming series, "Central Park," said she was stepping down as well.
