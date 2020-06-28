Minneapolis Pride/BLM Protesters Decorate Police Station with Streamers

Minneapolis Pride/BLM Protesters TP Police Station ... With Awesome Rainbow Streamers

6/28/2020 12:40 PM PT
Black Lives Matter/Pride March in Minneapolis
Launch Gallery
joining forces Launch Gallery
Getty

Pride and Black Lives Matter came together this weekend for a meaningful demonstration in the city where George Floyd was killed ... which left a fortified police station with a whole new look.

Sunday marked the start of the Stonewall Riots 51 years ago in Greenwich Village in NYC -- which went down in history as a momentous time and major step forward for gay rights at the time -- and all these years later, Minneapolis' LGBTQ+ community showed out to honor the anniversary ... while continuing to voice support to BLM and decrying George's death.

A massive gathering went down right in front of Minneapolis' First Precinct -- where people chanted, rallied and expressed support for Black Trans Lives in a demonstration of unity.

Some folks also went streamer happy on the police building, which appeared to be blocked off with military-style barricades and wall barriers. We'll say this, the multi-colored rainbow colors give it a much-needed makeover ... and some light-hearted vibes that go a long way these days.

It's been great seeing Pride and BLM partnering up the way it has these last few weeks. Just goes to show -- justice and equality can be a powerful, unifying force.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later