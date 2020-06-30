Floyd Mayweather Gives Video Tour of Vegas Mansion With Insane Closet & Cars

Play video content @floydmayweather / Instagram

WELCOME TO FLOYD'S CRIB!!

Floyd Mayweather is finally giving a video tour of his massive Vegas mansion ... with a closet made to look like a Neiman Marcus store!

Seriously! That's what he said!!

Mayweather actually built the pad years ago -- but says he never really got around to moving in because he's traveling the world all the time.

But, since COVID paused those plans ... might as well enjoy your palatial estate, right?!

Here are the highlights ...

INDOOR POOL AND SPA -- it looks like something you'd see in an upscale Vegas hotel ... only it's just for Floyd.

COURTYARD WITH FOUNTAINS AND FIREPITS -- so many statues and pieces of expensive outdoor art ... including a replica of the Versace logo.

MAIN CLOSET -- This is incredible.

Rows and rows and rows designer clothing and shoes line all of the designer shelves in Floyd's place.

Dozens of pairs of Louboutin shoes, tons of Birkin bags, jackets -- Floyd says his goal is to "make sure it always looks like Neimans."

There are so many shoes in his closet, we couldn't even keep count -- HUNDREDS of pairs.

THE ELEVATORS -- Floyd has several elevators in his pad ... it looks expensive with wood panels. Probably special buttons. It's gaudy.

THE GARAGE -- Floyd has a famously HUGE collection of whips, including a couple of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Bugattis and all sorts of rare vehicles ... some cost MILLIONS.

But, get this ... Floyd says despite all of the fancy rides, his day-to-day car ... is a Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

"This is my favorite car I drive right here -- I like to be low key."

Sure ya do, Floyd.

THE KITCHEN -- All marble everything. Expensive appliances. Floyd always has a private chef ... so he probably doesn't even use the stuff himself.

MAIN BEDROOM -- nope, that's off-limits to the fans. Some things gotta stay private, right?

Floyd says he's showing off the house to inspire people to achieve greatness. You inspired yet?!