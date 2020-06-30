Ron Jeremy Mug Shot Released ... After Sexual Assault Charges

Exclusive

Here's Ron Jeremy's mug shot, which was released after the former adult film star was charged with sexually assaulting 4 women in West Hollywood.

As we reported ... last week, the L.A. County District Attorney charged Jeremy with 3 counts of forcible rape, 3 counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, 1 count of sexual battery and 1 count of forcible oral copulation. The D.A. says the charges relate to 4 separate incidents involving 4 different women, dating all the way back to 2014.

Prosecutors say Ron allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman at West Hollywood residence in 2014. Prosecutors also allege Ron of sexually assaulting 2 women on separate occasions at a WeHo bar in 2017, and claim he allegedly raped another woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Now, authorities say they are looking for more women who may have been victimized by Jeremy.