Donald Trump Swings Baseball Bat At White House Event, Call Me Slugger!

Breaking News

Speak softly and carry a ... baseball bat?!

Donald Trump grabbed himself some lumber at the White House on Thursday ... and channeled his inner Babe Ruth, showing off his swing in front of an army of reporters.

POTUS had just finished speaking at the Spirit of America Showcase -- when he walked by a booth for the Texas Timber wood bat company and couldn't resist the urge to take a few hacks.

Remember, Trump claims he was a big baseball star as a teen at the NY Military Academy ... and has said he was talented enough to go pro -- though video of his baseball days has never surfaced publicly.

But, his stance looked good on Thursday. Solid grip on the bat. Squished the bug. Weird facial expression though.

The real question ... could he connect against live pitching?