Cops Bid Farewell To Highway Patrol K-9 Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

Law enforcement officers bid a final goodbye to a Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 officer after the doggo was diagnosed with a terminal illness ... and the video is super emotional.

The solemn sendoff for good boy Cuba happened recently in Springfield, MO ... with officers and friends from across Missouri joining state troopers in patting Cuba's head one last time before the K-9's partner, Trooper Zeller, took him on his final walk.

The crime fighting Cuba was previously diagnosed with terminal cancer, which was discovered during a visit to the University of Missouri for a hernia operation.

Trooper Zeller took his K9 partner Cuba on his final walk today. Cuba was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Friends and colleagues showed up to support Cuba as he performed his final act of courage. Cuba spent his lifetime in service to Missouri, and he will be missed.

The K-9 has since been put down at the Animal Care Clinic in Branson, but remember ... all dogs go to heaven.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says ... "Cuba spent his lifetime in service to Missouri, and he will be missed."