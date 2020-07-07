Tiffany Haddish Cuts Off All Her Hair in Quarantine

Play video content

Tiffany Haddish is sporting a new look, she just chopped off all her hair, and in true Tiff fashion ... made quite the performance out of it.

The actress and comedian streamed her DIY haircut Tuesday, much to the shock of her followers and some friends in the room.

As you can see, Tiffany started with a full head of hair, but quickly took a pair of scissors to her long locks and started slicing and dicing ... peanut gallery comments be damned!

Tiffany joked about selling some of her locks, and calmed her friends' fears throughout the roughly 20-minute haircut, declaring her hair would grow back and explaining she's got plenty of wigs for upcoming projects.