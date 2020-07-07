Trump Supporters Who Painted Over 'BLM' Mural Charged with Hate Crime

Play video content ViralHog

The Trump supporters who tried using black paint to cover up a Black Lives Matter street mural in the Bay Area have just been charged with a hate crime.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson and David Nelson with misdemeanor counts Tuesday for their alleged actions on July 4, when Anderson was caught on camera covering up a yellow 'BLM' mural with black paint.

The D.A. says Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct ... and the Martinez, CA couple are both being charged with a violation of civil rights, vandalism under $400 and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti.

Prosecutors are classifying it as a hate crime because under California penal code ... the alleged civil rights violation was motivated by the race of the victim.

The Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez Ca. It was vandalized last night but cleaned up today. #blm #BlackLivesMatter #martinezca pic.twitter.com/JG2sW8d5LG — Contra Costa Voting Blue 2020 (@theartplanet) July 5, 2020 @theartplanet

As we reported ... the MAGA couple painted over a 'BLM' mural on a street outside their local courthouse, a mural that had been approved by city officials.

Video showed Anderson using a paint roller to spread black paint over the large yellow letters, while Nelson got into shouting matches with bystanders.

The mural was repainted and our law enforcement sources say police tracked down the couple, who were not arrested, and turned the case over the Contra Costa D.A.