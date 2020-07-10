Racist SoCal 'Karen' Mug Shot for Battery Arrest

Exclusive

Here's a good look at the "Karen" who went on multiple racist tirades in Southern California last month ... mugging for her booking photo.

TMZ's obtained the mug shots for Lena Hernandez, who, as we told you, was charged with criminal battery last week. It's unclear why cops snapped more than one pic of Hernandez, as there's only one charge.

Play video content 6/10/20 @mynamegangg/Twitter - @myullz/Twitter

It took a while after a warrant for her arrest was issued, but Hernandez was eventually located by police in the SoCal beach city of San Pedro and hauled into the station.

Her battery charges are related to an incident that occurred Oct. 11 at a mall in Torrance. Though there is no video of that incident, there is video of 2 separate incidents where the woman hurled racist comments.

Play video content 6/10/20 @brendonmcnernery/Twitter