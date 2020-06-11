SoCal 'Karen' Goes on Racist Tirade Over Woman Exercising in Park

Play video content @mynamegangg/Twitter - @myullz/Twitter

New rule (apparently): Where there's a park, there's an angry white woman -- aka "Karen" -- spewing hateful, racist words ... and this winner does her biz in a Southern California park. Meet Torrance "Karen," everyone.

Her tirade went down Wednesday at the Charles H. Wilson Park in Torrance, CA ... because she was pissed a young woman was using a set of stairs to exercise. Now, she claims "Karen" intentionally walked through her workout ... and, as you see in the vid, she said "Jesus" ... which set off "Karen.'

She jumped in headfirst, threatening violence ... "Next time you ever talk to me like that, you're gonna get your ass kicked by my family. They're gonna f**k you up!"

She continued to unload profanities, and then quickly got racial.

"Karen" screamed, "Get the f**k out of this world, get the f**k out of this state, go back to whatever f***ing Asian country you belong in. You little f***ing bitch! This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here!"

The vile woman then tells her to post it on Facebook and threatens more violence, before finally -- and strangely -- laying into her for wearing black clothes in the California sun. Seriously? Pick your beef "Karen!"

The young woman working out told reporters she was in shock over the lady's attack and it's left her shaken and afraid about returning to the park.