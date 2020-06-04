Police Seeking Man Who Snatched Fliers Honoring George Floyd

Breaking News

Cops in Maryland are on the hunt for a man some are calling a male 'Karen' -- video shows him swiping signs from a kid trying to honor George Floyd.

Here's the deal ... the Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a guy they say was involved in an assault Monday morning on the Capital Crescent Trail near Bethesda.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020 @VicStoddard

One alleged victim shot video of the enraged mystery man -- decked out like he's prepping for the Tour De France -- approaching a young girl and ripping something out of her hand while bystanders scream and watch in horror, pleading with him to leave her alone.

The girl was reportedly putting up signs in the park commemorating Floyd, but, for some reason, the guy wasn't having it.