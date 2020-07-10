Victoria Justice Gets Skywriting Wedding Proposal From Person She Doesn't Know

Exclusive

Victoria Justice just got a bold marriage proposal from someone who wanted to tell the world they are hopelessly in love with her ... thing is, she has no idea who's behind it!

The actress was the recipient of a super romantic banner that was being dragged above Santa Monica -- with the help of an airplane -- with the message ... "I LOVE YOU VICTORIA JUSTICE ❤️ WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

Whoever did this paid a pretty penny -- planes ain't cheap. Thing is ... a rep for Victoria says she's in no position to accept the proposal for all sorts of reasons. First, she's not dating anyone seriously and she's definitely NOT engaged. And, there's this ... she has no idea who the heck is in love with her!!!

We're told the "Zoey 101" star would like to know -- if only as a matter of -- who admires her to the brink of marriage.

Whoever it is ... they wanted to make sure she saw it, because the banner flew over the beaches of Santa Monica 5 times.