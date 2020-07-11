Karen Calls Black Woman 'Good Little Slave' ... Over Mask-Wearing

Play video content this.is.meg2/Instagram

A Karen in Florida decided to make mask-wearing racial by calling a woman who dared to follow the mandate of her county a "good little slave" ... and wait till you hear why Karen thinks she has a pass.

It went down in Pasco County, Florida Friday, when the 2 women were waiting for a bus. When it arrived, the black woman followed the County's mandate and put on her mask, since she was boarding an enclosed space.

That was enough for Karen to get all racist, but when she was called out, she tried to justify it by saying she was Mexican. News flash ... irrelevant.