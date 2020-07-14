Guess Who This Stylish Star Turned Into!

Guess Who This Stylish Star Turned Into!

7/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Before this plaid pipsqueak was a Hollywood heartthrob starring in movies and television, he was just another cool kid with a popped collar growing up in Toronto, Canada.

This slicked-back hair sweetie got his acting start on family-friendly sitcoms like "Life With Derek" and "True Jackson, VP" ... but now, he doesn't shy away from the big screen. In one high school-set rom-com, he scored on-screens kisses with both Bella Thorne and Mae Whitman.

His most recent Amazon Prime sci-fi, created by Greg Daniels, has gained a lot of popularity as well.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later