LSU's Ed Orgeron Says America Needs Football During COVID-19 Pandemic

'We Need To Play' During Pandemic

"We need to play. This state needs it. This country needs it."

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is making it crystal clear he wants the football season to happen despite the global pandemic ... telling Vice President Mike Pence he's ready to kick things off in the fall.

Coach O spoke out on his stance in a round table conversation with the VP at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday ... saying he believes they can "handle" the coronavirus while going through with the season.

"I don't think we can take this away from our players, take this away from our state and our country," Coach O added.

"We need football. Football is the lifeblood of our country."

Of course, the 2020 season is up in the air due to the pandemic ... and SEC commish Greg Sankey has expressed concern with the status of the season.

While a decision won't be made until later this month ... O made it clear ... his Tigers will be prepared to defend the title.