Lamar Jackson Cancels 2-Day Florida Beach Party Over COVID Concerns

Saw this one coming from a mile away ... Lamar Jackson's 3rd annual "Funday with LJ event" -- a 2-day beach party in Florida -- has been canceled thanks to COVID.

The Baltimore Ravens QB had been promoting the July 11 and 12 event this week -- featuring flag football games, go-karts, an obstacle course, a rock climbing walls and more at McNair Park in Pompano Beach. Sounds like fun!!

Jackson had said masks would be mandatory -- and had really hoped the event would happen ... but in the end, it was just too risky.

An event spokesperson told The Baltimore Sun city officials were going to limit the number of attendees due to the pandemic -- despite a large number of people already registering for the event.

According to the City of Pompano Beach website, social gatherings are currently limited to groups of 10.

So, instead of turning people away, LJ decided to just call the whole thing off and will try to have another event next year instead.

Probably a good move.

Florida is getting his HARD by COVID right now -- recently setting a new single-day record of 11,458 cases ... with more than 7,300 cases reported on Tuesday alone.