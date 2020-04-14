Dak Prescott Promises No More Quarantine Parties!!! ... I'll Stick to Guidelines

Breaking News

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to STOP THE QUARANTINE TURN UPS during the COVID-19 pandemic ... this according to Dallas Cowboys exec Stephen Jones.

Jerry Jones' son (who's also the Cowboys executive V.P.) called into 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and said the team spoke with both superstars after TMZ Sports posted photos from the party at Dak's Texas home on Friday ... and explained to them why the shindig was a TERRIBLE idea!

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Jones said on Tuesday ... "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore."

We were told there were as many as 30 people at Dak's home at one point -- though sources close to Dak insist the number was closer to 10.

Either way, bad idea -- since officials have warned against unnecessary gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're certainly guys that we have the utmost respect for, and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today," Stephen said.

"It's certainly very serious, and something that we know and certainly know they understand."

Tons of people have ripped the Cowboys stars over the party ... with former Dallas 1st-round pick Marcus Spears calling it, "one of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time."

For his part, Prescott has still yet to publicly comment on the issue.