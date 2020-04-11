Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott Party with Friends, Violate TX Quarantine

Exclusive

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic -- hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order.

The turn up went down Friday night at the Dallas Cowboys QB's crib in Prosper, TX, and his star running back was there as a guest. We're told it was a birthday party for one of Dak's friends, and at the height of the bash, there were about 30 guests.

At one point, Zeke was seen posting up near a buffet catered by Nick and Sam's Steakhouse in Dallas. Normally, ya couldn't knock him for that ... the grub looked delicious.

The issue is the TX Governor's orders call for social distancing at all times, and no more than 10 people in a gathering.

The numbers don't add up for Dak, who's already getting heat for repeatedly blowing off social distancing for recent workouts with ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant.

We're told there was a sit-down dinner later in the evening at Dak's place for just a select few, closer to the magic number of 10 -- although clearly not seated 6 feet apart.