YBN Almighty Jay Still Having Girls Over, Not Social Distancing

YBN Almighty Jay is not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and his approach to quarantine life ... is exactly what the doctor did NOT order.

The rapper told us he IS staying home, adhering to California's safer-at-home order ... but while he's there, he's still got women pulling up at the crib. That is aggressively NOT adhering to the order.

Almighty Jay is playing with fire, but clearly doesn't think so. He says things are way too boring at home, so he's not about to stop his usual parade of hookups. Forget social distancing too ... he admits that ain't happening. His only precautionary measure -- "I pick wisely."

Remember, Jay used to date Blac Chyna, but she dumped him because she claimed he was sliding into other girls' DMs, and had a side piece.

Look, we know he's 20-years-old, and probably thinks he's invincible -- but as scientists, politicians, and even celebrities have drilled into our heads ... it ain't just about you, YBN Almighty Jay.

It's about protecting everyone else from the spread of the virus.