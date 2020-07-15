Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' Helmet, 'Star Wars' Props & More in $6M Auction

Some of La La Land's most recognizable movie props in the filmmaking history are finally being released to the public -- but none of this stuff comes cheap ... not by a long shot.

The famous Prop Store -- which houses a treasure trove of on-set Hollywood memorabilia collectibles -- is hosting a MONSTER auction in late August that's going to put some iconic items up for bidding for the first time ever.

And, get this ... just 20 items are being sold in all, but they're expected to fetch upwards of $6 million, based on how the pros have priced each piece individually beforehand.

Okay, let's get to the loot -- Tom Cruise's actual fighter pilot helmet in "Top Gun" (RIP, Goose), the 11-foot model Nostromo space ship used in "Alien" and Robin Williams' Peter Pan sword in "Hook."

Tom's helmet is expected to go between $50k-$70k, Nostromo will probably be in the ballpark of $300k-$500k (DAMN!!!) and Peter Banning's weapon could snag $12k-$16k.

But wait ... there's more!!! Leo DiCaprio's yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville and Brad Pitt's Karmann Ghia sports car from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" are up for grabs too. Those puppies are expected to haul in somewhere between $20,000 and $55,000 -- Leo's ride being on the higher end, naturally. It's a Caddy!

Some other neat items include Jennifer Lawrence's arena costume from "The Hunger Games," Sylvester Stallone's boxing gloves from "Rocky" and the camera Alfred Hitchcock used to film "Vertigo."

Don't worry 'Star Wars' super fans, they got you -- Darth Vader's promotional costume and helmet from 'A New Hope' is going on the block too.