Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects' Arraignment, Bond Hearing Live Stream

Play video content Live Stream

The 3 men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will go before the judge in a Glynn County courthouse Friday morning ... and TMZ's live streaming.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, are scheduled to be arraigned in Georgia at 7 AM PT. The judge will also conduct a bond hearing for the 3 suspects, to determine if they'll be granted bond and, if so, what amount.

As we reported ... the men were all indicted by a grand jury for Arbery's murder on June 24. They are each facing 9 felony charges -- 1 count of malice murder, 4 counts felony murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 count false imprisonment and 1 count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The 3 defendants have been in custody since their arrests in May, and last appeared in court in early June for a probable cause hearing ... where a judge concluded there's enough evidence to move forward with the case.

During that hearing, a GBI detective testified he found no evidence Arbery stole anything from the construction site he walked through before he was shot and killed. Gregory McMichael had claimed Arbery matched the description of a burglary suspect, which is why they were after him.

Play video content

Gregory's son, Travis, fired the fatal shots during a struggle with Ahmaud on February 23. The GBI detective also testified Bryan told cops he heard Travis refer to Arbery as a "f***ing n*****" right after he shot him.