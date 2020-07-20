Air Force QB Donald Hammond 'Not In 'Good Standing' ... 'Cannot Represent Academy'

Breaking News

Donald Hammond -- starting QB for Air Force -- is no longer considered to be in "good standing" with the academy and could be OUT for the 2020 season, the team announced.

We know what you're thinking ... what happened? Officials are keeping the details close to the vest.

"Donald Hammond is no longer a cadet in good standing and cannot represent the academy in outside activities," Air Force said in a statement.

Unclear if the situation is based on academics or behavior -- but either way, it's a big blow for Air Force. Hammond is a pretty solid player.

He started 11 games for Air Force in 2019 -- leading the team to an 11-2 record. The team finished the season ranked #23 in the country in the coaches poll.

In fact, the 6'2", 220 pound quarterback made the 2020 Davey O'Brien National QB Award Watch list ... which spotlights the nation's top 30 returning QBs.

In 2019, he racked up 1,316 passing yards, 553 rushing yards and 26 total TDs.

According to his Air Force profile, Hammond is an aeronautical engineering major -- with dreams of being a developmental engineer or fly remote piloted aircraft in the Air Force.