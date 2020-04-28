Crowd Gathers To See Blue Angels Honor First Responders, Forget Masks

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Folks in New Jersey crowded together to watch an aerial salute to first responders, but some people just don't get it ... because they're not social distancing and not wearing masks!!!

Check out the scene Tuesday at J. Owen Grundy Park in Jersey City for the special flyover ... you can see lots of people standing super close together without covering their faces, while also ignoring signs saying the promenade is closed.

Police were on hand, but folks who were there tell us cops weren't writing any tickets.

The crowds gathered to watch 12 aircraft from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds soar through the skies above the Hudson River ... a 40-minute salute to the brave men and women battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

It's kinda ironic though ... the joint demonstration is supposed to honor essential workers and first responders, but huddling together and not wearing a mask is the perfect way to NOT honor the heroes fighting the virus.

Some folks were wearing masks and keeping their distance, but not everyone ... and that's an issue.