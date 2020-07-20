Britney Spears' Drama Mansion Hits Market at Major Price Drop

7/20/2020 2:58 PM PT
Christopher Amitrano

Britney Spears' old digs -- the home that served as the backdrop when the singer went into free fall, shaved her head and ended up being involuntarily committed -- is back on the market, and anyone who still has millions of bucks can now get it for a steal.

The pop singer's former Beverly Hills mansion -- where she lived after her divorce from Kevin Federline until 2012 -- is up for grabs for $6.8 million ... a pretty significant reduction from $9 mil when it was put up for sale in 2018.

The 7,500-sq.-ft Italian villa-esque home comes with 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths, but it's mostly known for its fortress-like qualities ... making it a draw for celebs and other rich folks looking to live in one of the top gated communities in L.A.

The property's described at "virtually paparazzi-proof" by "Million Dollar Listing" star Matt Altman. It's listed by him and his bro, Josh.

Of course, with all the security comes a LOT of luxury and frills ... including a home theater, a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook, a massive master bedroom with a balcony, high ceilings and an open floor plan.

The outside boasts a saltwater swimming pool, an in-ground jacuzzi, firepit and entertaining area ... along with a detached guest house for any Kato Kaelin types.

As for Britney ... she now lives north of L.A., where she's become a social media star lately for her workout and dance vids.

