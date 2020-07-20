Guess Who This Money Man Turned Into!
7/20/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this little guy with some green was making the big bucks as an international rapper and songwriter, he was just another young man livin' the singles life in Long Beach, California.
Although this artist can still be spotted sported wearing a clean white shirt and more muted fashion ... his dynamic vocals and creative lyrics are anything but bland.
If you're still struggling to guess who this kid with cash is, maybe you should take a look at who he collaborates with ... he's teamed up with stars like A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Mac Miller and Tyler, the Creator.
