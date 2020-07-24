Kerry Washington Slams Proposed Law That Would Deny Minorities Dental Help

Exclusive

Kerry Washington says access to online dental care should be a basic human right ... which is why she's going to bat for minorities by lobbying California officials.

The actress fired off a letter, obtained by TMZ, telling California State Senator Steve Glazer why she opposes a bill known as the Dental Practice Act -- which would require dentists to conduct in-person visits with patients before using telehealth. For example, if someone wants direct-to-consumer services -- like aligners or teeth whitening -- they would first need an in-person trip to the dentist.

Kerry says the bill would adversely affect minority groups that often don't have access to healthcare, especially dental care. Kerry said, "I believe strongly that all communities and especially those that have been historically marginalized, deserve access to quality and affordable health care — and in this case dental care — for themselves and for their children. This is a basic human right.”

BTW ... Kerry's partnering with the company, Byte ... a teledentistry and orthodontics company. She says, "Companies like Byte expand access to teledentistry and offer the opportunity for all groups, especially low income, Black and Latino communities, to receive the dental and orthodontic care they need and deserve."

NBA star Draymond Green and LeAnn Rimes have also opposed the bill. California NAACP Prez Alice Huffman, says, "Now, more than ever, the African American community needs as many options as possible to close the disparity gap for oral health care. African Americans and other people of color have the right to affordable, quality health care treatment."