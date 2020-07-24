Maskless Man in Grocery Store Screams F-Bombs in Clerk's Face, Gets Booted
Grocery Store Tirade Totally Losing it on Aisle 12!!! Maskless Ass Rages on Clerk
7/24/2020 8:03 AM PT
This guy unleashed his anti-mask fury on a poor Smart & Final employee -- flipping out like a maniac, but he changed his tune real quick when cops showed up in force.
The maskless man's meltdown happened in Paso Robles, CA -- a normally chill town known for its wineries -- and everyone in the store probably needed a drink after witnessing this public freakout.
According to reports ... the guy entered without a mask, so the female employee you see in the video gave him one, but he refused to put it on.
When she followed and demanded he wear it -- as required by California state order -- he decided to make a scene, screaming obscenities at the top of his lungs ... RIGHT in her face. Maskless too.
He was a real tough guy ... incredibly aggressive, and even lunged toward her -- but watch how quickly he piped down in the face of cops.
Settle in, folks. Masks aren't going away soon, and neither are tools like this, we'll bet.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.