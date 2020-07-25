Elon Musk and Grimes Have Twitter Beef Over Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Elon Musk enjoys firsts, and he can rack up another, because he may have had the first twitter argument with his quarantine partner!

It's not entirely clear, but it sure looks like Elon and Grimes were in a heated argument over ... pronouns. Elon had tweeted, "pronouns suck." Grimes replied, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this." BTW ... Grimes deleted her tweet.

So what, pray tell, does this all mean? Well, as you know, Elon and Grimes named their child, X AE A-II Musk. They said they wanted a gender-neutral name so their child could freely choose which to identify with.